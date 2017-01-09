The Wenatchee World

Texans beat visiting Raiders in AFC Wild Card matchup

by World news services
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans, led by Brock Osweiler, Lamar Miller and DeAndre Hopkins beat the visiting Oakland Raiders 27-14 on Saturday night. The Texans will play either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs in the next round. 

