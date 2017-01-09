Transition House: Students learn to navigate life

WENATCHEE — Daily, during the school year, 13 students come to a small house on Sunset Avenue to learn life, recreational and employment skills.

Without the programs that happen there, those students may be sitting around, playing video games or being generally bored with life, says Mike Dacey, who is the sole teacher there.

"This is in-depth training for them," he said.

Dacey teaches at Transition House, a place for developmentally delayed students who are still part of the educational…