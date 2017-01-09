Vets task force wants more members

WENATCHEE — Every month, a handful of representatives from area organizations meet to update each other on how they’re helping veterans. The point of the Joint Task Force is to share resources so they can better serve local vets.

The task force is looking to expand.

Persons or organizations looking to help vets are invited to attend a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Hall, 512 S. Chelan Ave.

The task force’s regular meetings are hosted at…