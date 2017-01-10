The Wenatchee World

Attorneys donate over $150,000 work of legal services

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Volunteer Attorney Services attorneys together donated over 675 hours of free legal services for local individuals and families in 2016. The donated time represents $152,000 in services.

