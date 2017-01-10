Avalanche control to close Highway 2

LEAVENWORTH — Avalanche control will close Highway 2 over Stevens Pass between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.

During the early morning closure, eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 70, and westbound traffic at milepost 72. At the later-morning closure, eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 50, and westbound traffic at milepost 64.

Christine Pratt: 665-173

pratt@wenatcheeworld.com