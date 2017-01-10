Basketball games will follow a free community meal

MANSON — The Manson School District will hold a free community chili and pozole feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Manson High School commons.

The menu will include chili, pozole, chips, carrots, cookies and a beverage.

After the meal, participants are invited to attend boys and girls basketball games vs. Waterville. Admission to the game is free for seniors, $6 for adults and $4 for students. Proceeds will benefit the Manson Associated Student Body.

