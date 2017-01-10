Bills interview Richard for head-coaching vacancy

BUFFALO — As had been expected, the Buffalo Bills interviewed Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard on Sunday night for the team’s vacant head coaching position. The Bills confirmed the interview via Twitter.

Richard, who according to his Seahawks’ bio is 37 years old, has been Seattle’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, taking over for Dan Quinn who left following the 2014 season to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn took over for Gus Bradley, who left…