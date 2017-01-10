Blake Michael Thrift
Blake Michael Thrift
East Wenatchee, WA
Blake Michael Thrift went home to be with our Father in Heaven on Thursday
January 5, 2017, after valiantly fighting an infection. His final days were
surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly. Blake touched the
hearts of anyone he met. Though his illness made him appear frail, he
possessed strength, perseverance, and an ability to overcome incredible odds
and physical challenges. He faced life with a passion and taught us what
unconditional love is. He loved with his whole heart and with no limits. Blake
taught us the true meaning of perseverance as he courageously confronted many
surgeries and procedures with determination and at times frustration. Blake
loved music and dancing. He spent many hours playing on his WiiU Just Dancing,
often getting in trouble for staying up too late. He loved the color blue,
vanilla milkshakes, McDonald’s cheese burgers, and Hershey chocolate bars. In
Blake’s words, “I am so blessed to have such amazing friends and family, every
single one of you guys have always been there for me! I want you guys to know
whatever happens I will always love all of you! I have learned that it is
always good to say goodbye to your friends because you could never know what
might happen! So enjoy every moment of your life! Live it how you want to live
it, don’t let anyone control it, because you have the power to do anything
your heart desires to do! Love you all and thank you for being here for me
through the good and bad times of my life!”
Blake leaves behind a loving mother and father, Eric and Cindi Thrift of East
Wenatchee, WA; two incredible brothers, Ethan and Trey Thrift; grandparents,
aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins who will miss him terribly. He also leaves
behind his birth mom, Jamie Schade of Soap Lake, WA, who blessed this family
with the opportunity of loving, enjoying, and learning from Blake.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 1:00
p.m. at the Eastmont High School auditorium. A gathering for close family and
friends after the memorial will be announced at the service. For those wanting
to do something for Blake, a scholarship is being set up in his name.
