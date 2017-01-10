Blake Michael Thrift

East Wenatchee, WA

Blake Michael Thrift went home to be with our Father in Heaven on Thursday

January 5, 2017, after valiantly fighting an infection. His final days were

surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly. Blake touched the

hearts of anyone he met. Though his illness made him appear frail, he

possessed strength, perseverance, and an ability to overcome incredible odds

and physical challenges. He faced life with a passion and taught us what

unconditional love is. He loved with his whole heart and with no limits. Blake

taught us the true meaning of perseverance as he courageously confronted many

surgeries and procedures with determination and at times frustration. Blake

loved music and dancing. He spent many hours playing on his WiiU Just Dancing,

often getting in trouble for staying up too late. He loved the color blue,

vanilla milkshakes, McDonald’s cheese burgers, and Hershey chocolate bars. In

Blake’s words, “I am so blessed to have such amazing friends and family, every

single one of you guys have always been there for me! I want you guys to know

whatever happens I will always love all of you! I have learned that it is

always good to say goodbye to your friends because you could never know what

might happen! So enjoy every moment of your life! Live it how you want to live

it, don’t let anyone control it, because you have the power to do anything

your heart desires to do! Love you all and thank you for being here for me

through the good and bad times of my life!”

Blake leaves behind a loving mother and father, Eric and Cindi Thrift of East

Wenatchee, WA; two incredible brothers, Ethan and Trey Thrift; grandparents,

aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins who will miss him terribly. He also leaves

behind his birth mom, Jamie Schade of Soap Lake, WA, who blessed this family

with the opportunity of loving, enjoying, and learning from Blake.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 1:00

p.m. at the Eastmont High School auditorium. A gathering for close family and

friends after the memorial will be announced at the service. For those wanting

to do something for Blake, a scholarship is being set up in his name.