Bundle Up Fest includes runs, petting zoo

WENATCHEE — The City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation will hold its Bundle Up Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 on Columbia St., behind the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The youth sports and activities fair will include s’mores, a petting zoo, a kid’s 1k run, hay rides and an adult 5k run.
For more information, contact the parks department at 888-3282.
