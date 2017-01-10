The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi24° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Chelan Fire and Rescue adding 6 firefighters

Website Staff
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

Chelan Fire and Rescue is boosting their firefighting operations by adding six new firefighter-EMT’s to their team.

These new positions, which bring staffing levels to four personnel on each of three shifts, are being funded through a FEMA grants program, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER. 

Four firefighters is the minimum number of personnel required on scene before engagement in interior firefighting operations. Before being assigned to shift work, the new Chelan Fire and Rescue members will…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 