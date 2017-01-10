Chelan Fire and Rescue adding 6 firefighters

Chelan Fire and Rescue is boosting their firefighting operations by adding six new firefighter-EMT’s to their team.

These new positions, which bring staffing levels to four personnel on each of three shifts, are being funded through a FEMA grants program, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER.

Four firefighters is the minimum number of personnel required on scene before engagement in interior firefighting operations. Before being assigned to shift work, the new Chelan Fire and Rescue members will…