Today

Hi24° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Christmas tree recycling

by Rick Steigmeyer
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Troop 7 Boy Scouts made useful mulch and much moola by collecting holiday-spent Christmas trees Saturday.

Scouts worked with Chelan County Public Works to hold the collection at the county shop at Sunnyslope. The trees will go through a chipper to become mulch that can be sold to local residents.

Jim White, Troop 7 assistant troopmaster, said scouts have been holding the collection for many years. White hadn't yet tabulated the number of trees and cash collected…

