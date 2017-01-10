Christmas tree recycling

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Troop 7 Boy Scouts made useful mulch and much moola by collecting holiday-spent Christmas trees Saturday.
Scouts worked with Chelan County Public Works to hold the collection at the county shop at Sunnyslope. The trees will go through a chipper to become mulch that can be sold to local residents.
Jim White, Troop 7 assistant troopmaster, said scouts have been holding the collection for many years. White hadn't yet tabulated the number of trees and cash collected…
