The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo21° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi24° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

College life

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This
WENATCHEE — The following students were named to the dean's list at Wenatchee Valley College for winter quarter 2016 but were omitted from the list that ran Jan. 3. Eligible students earned a grade-point average of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more graded credits.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 