Tonight

Lo14° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi18° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi25° Slight Chance Snow

Drivers warned of blowing snow Tuesday night and Wednesday

by Mike Irwin
Public Safety
QUINCY — Drivers should take heed. Windy conditions Tuesday evening and Wednesday could mean drifting snow in the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday afternoon warning of gusty winds and blowing snow from the upper Columbia Basin eastward into Idaho. Waterville, Mansfield, Quincy, Ephrata and Coulee City are expected to be affected.

The weather warning is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Quincy Police Department have warned drivers to use caution on roads in the Waterville Plateau and Columbia Basin. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Road Nine NW south of Quincy was closed because of blowing snow and zero visibility, said sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman.

North and northeast winds could gust up to 20 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph, said the advisory. Powder snow that fell in the last three days could be blown across rural roadways and limit visibility.

For more info, click HERE.

Reach Mike Irwin at 509-665-1179 or . Read his blog Everyday Business or follow him on Twitter at @MikeIrwinWW.

