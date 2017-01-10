Dykes out as Cal coach

BERKELEY, Calif. — Sonny Dykes has been fired as head football coach at Cal, the school announced Sunday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital will serve as interim coach.

“Coach Dykes clearly built up our program — both on the field and in the classroom — and he leaves Cal in a stronger position than when he arrived,” Cal athletic director Mike Williams said in a statement. “For that alone, he deserves credit and our thanks. After our bowl win…