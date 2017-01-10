Dykes out as Cal coach

BERKELEY, Calif. — Sonny Dykes has been fired as head football coach at Cal, the school announced Sunday.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital will serve as interim coach.
“Coach Dykes clearly built up our program — both on the field and in the classroom — and he leaves Cal in a stronger position than when he arrived,” Cal athletic director Mike Williams said in a statement. “For that alone, he deserves credit and our thanks. After our bowl win…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.