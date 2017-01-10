The Wenatchee World

Fruit markets blossom as wheat profits fall in 2016

by Mike Irwin
SPOKANE — Crops and products of the region’s agricultural industries ended 2016 with mixed results in production, demand, inventory and — ultimately — profits.

New apple varieties were in high demand, cherry profits surged and smaller pear crops meant strong returns for growers, Northwest Farm Credit Services, a leading ag lending cooperative, reported Tuesday.

In 2017, management of costs, increased efficiencies in production and pinpoint timing in marketing will be critical factors for success, the credit service said in a…

