Today

Hi24° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Fultz hurt, expected to play

by World news services
College Sports
SEATTLE — UW’s star guard Markelle Fultz sat on the bench nursing a tweaked ankle and senior center Malik Dime was in the locker room due to an injured finger.

The two collided on an awkward play of Washington’s win over Oregon StateAfterward, coach Lorenzo Romar said he expects both players will be available when UW plays at California on Thursday.

