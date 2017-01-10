Funds sought for Ephrata girl’s transplant

EPHRATA — Constance Schnegelberger is due for a new kidney sometime in 2018, and her family hopes the public can help make it possible.

The Ephrata 2-year-old lives with a birth defect that disabled both her kidneys while she was still an infant. Her mother, Kristin Schnegelberger, said the child has needed regular dialysis since, and should reach the growth window for a kidney transplant within the next 18 months.

Constance is "always happy, and always smiling and laughing and…