Instance classic: Clemson denies Alabama fifth title in eight years; Tigers QB Watson finds Renfrow for last-second, game-winning touchdown

TAMPA, Fla. — Deshaun Watson’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 2-yard toss to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining, lifted Clemson to a 35-31 win over Alabama in a classic national championship game Monday night.

The Tigers avenged a 45-40 loss to the Crimson Tide in last year’s final at Glendale, Ariz.

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards. Four players -- Jordan Leggett, Mike Williams, Deon Cain and Renfrow -- topped 90 receiving yards for…