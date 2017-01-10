Jail inmate’s death could challenge contracts with Nisqually tribe

A legal claim of neglect against the Nisqually Jail staff in connection with the sudden death of a 19-year-old inmate could have a widespread impact on jail bookings in Thurston County, according to the attorney representing the inmate’s family.

Andrew J. Westling died in his cell April 12, about 24 hours after his arrest for causing a disturbance at a Yelm service station. Westling suffered from a heart condition and had notified jail staff about it, but he didn’t receive…