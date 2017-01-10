Joan L. Foltz
Joan L. Foltz, 84, of Wenatchee and formerly of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
