Today

Hi24° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Larry Stone | One can envision how this team could make a Super Bowl run

by Larry StoneThe Seattle Times
The Seahawks entered the playoffs covered by the semblance of a dark cloud, emanating red flags and warning signs at every turn.

They weren’t as cohesive as they used to be. They couldn’t run the ball like they once did. Their intimidation factor had faded. Their championship pedigree, and aura, was dimming.

That was the narrative, anyway. They had limped down the homestretch, and the playoffs felt like a last stand, one that seemed destined to end like Custer’s, if…

