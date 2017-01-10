The Wenatchee World

Lawmakers face tough fight over education

by Joseph O'SullivanSeattle Times Olympia bureau
OLYMPIA — There’s a framed poster inside Gov. Jay Inslee’s office in the Capitol building that reads, “We can do hard things.”

Somebody may want to hand out copies of that to state lawmakers as they return to what’s expected to be a bruising and difficult 2017 legislative session.

At the center of negotiations over a 2017-19 state operating budget, Inslee and lawmakers are tasked with fully funding K-12 education to satisfy the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision.

For…

