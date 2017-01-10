The Wenatchee World

Librarian embraces sign language

by By K.C. Mehaffey World staff writer
TONASKET — Tonasket librarian Sara McVay envisions a world where everyone knows sign language. A world where someone who can’t hear or has difficulty speaking can communicate with anyone.

That’s why she started a book group for members to learn American Sign Language and read about deaf culture. They meet weekly at the library to practice and learn new signs.

McVay doesn’t have a family member or even a close friend who’s deaf. Her passion to learn it grew from…

