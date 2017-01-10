The Wenatchee World

Local student selected to participate in range management forum

by Lindsay Francis
CHELAN — Chelan High School FFA’s Ashley Oswald has been selected by the Pacific Northwest Section of the Society for Range Management to participate in its high school youth forum.

The annual meeting includes high school delegates representing 21 individual sections of the society throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year’s meeting will be held from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 in St. George, Utah.

