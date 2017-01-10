Man injured by blast; bomb remnants found in damaged vehicle at hospital

PUYALLUP — A Puyallup hospital was partially evacuated Sunday morning after an 18-year-old man showed up in the emergency room with a severe hand injury, prompting police concerns that he had a bomb in his car.

Bomb technicians and hazardous-materials experts from several agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital after the man arrived with an injury apparently caused by an explosion just after 4 a.m.

The unidentified man…