The Wenatchee World

Weather:

21°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi24° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Man injured by blast; bomb remnants found in damaged vehicle at hospital

by By Rachel LermanThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

PUYALLUP — A Puyallup hospital was partially evacuated Sunday morning after an 18-year-old man showed up in the emergency room with a severe hand injury, prompting police concerns that he had a bomb in his car.

Bomb technicians and hazardous-materials experts from several agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital after the man arrived with an injury apparently caused by an explosion just after 4 a.m.

The unidentified man…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 