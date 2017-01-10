Pet of the Week | Meet Frederick

Frederick is a handsome and humble boy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a large-size, 3-year-old, black and white short-hair domestic mix.
Frederick is the sweetest kitty and has a lot of love to give, but he’s very shy and will wait for you to make the first move. Once he is comfortable, he’ll purr and nuzzle your hand for more love. Frederick is not a confident boy and will hide when he is feeling insecure,…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.