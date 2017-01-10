The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo21° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi24° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Pet of the Week | Meet Frederick

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This

Frederick is a handsome and humble boy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a large-size, 3-year-old, black and white short-hair domestic mix.

Frederick is the sweetest kitty and has a lot of love to give, but he’s very shy and will wait for you to make the first move. Once he is comfortable, he’ll purr and nuzzle your hand for more love. Frederick is not a confident boy and will hide when he is feeling insecure,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 