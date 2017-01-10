Pet of the Week | Meet Frederick

Frederick is a handsome and humble boy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a large-size, 3-year-old, black and white short-hair domestic mix.

Frederick is the sweetest kitty and has a lot of love to give, but he’s very shy and will wait for you to make the first move. Once he is comfortable, he’ll purr and nuzzle your hand for more love. Frederick is not a confident boy and will hide when he is feeling insecure,…