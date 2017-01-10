The Wenatchee World

Related content

Plum, UW women take down No. 9 UCLA

by World news services
College Sports
SEATTLE — The 12th-ranked Huskies shoot more three-pointers than any women’s basketball team in the country.

They also make more threes than anyone, which served them well during the 82-70 victory Sunday over No. 9 UCLA.

Washington comfortably controlled the game and led for 38 minutes, but when the Bruins closed to six points midway in the fourth quarter the Huskies turned to their favorite weapon — Kelsey Plum’s perimeter shooting.

