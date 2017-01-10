Poll: Public favors cuts over tax increases to fund schools

A new poll suggests voters want Washington’s Legislature to put education at the top of its to-do list in the coming session — but most said they’d rather cut government than raise taxes to solve the state’s school-funding crisis.

The statewide poll by the nonpartisan firm Elway Research found 45 percent of voters ranked education as the top priority for lawmakers, with the economy coming in second at 22 percent.

It’s the third year in a row education has made…