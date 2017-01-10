Prep focus: Eastmont girls bowling team cliches league crown with win over Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont girls bowling team was a little selfish Tuesday. The Wildcats had a league title in their sights, and they wanted to make sure they wouldn’t have to share it with anyone.

They won’t. Eastmont defeated visiting Wenatchee on Tuesday at Eastmont Lanes by a final pin count of 2,215-1,923 to secure the Columbia Basin Big Nine championship. It’s certainly not the final milestone the Wildcats hope to hit this season, but it’s a big one…