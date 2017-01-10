Prep focus: Entiat boys basketball team holds off Pateros

ENTIAT — The Entiat boys basketball team didn’t have its best game Tuesday night. After jumping out to an early lead, the Tigers watched visiting Pateros get right back into the game to set up a tense second half.

But Entiat did just enough to get the win as the Tigers tightened defensively down the stretch and held of the visiting Billygoats in a 45-42 win at Entiat High School. The win pushes Entiat to the top of the Central…