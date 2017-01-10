Prep Tuesday: Omak boys basketball team storms back to beat Okanogan

OMAK — Big things are happening for the Omak High School boys basketball team. As the Pioneers compete for their first Caribou Trail League title in recent memory, their challenge Tuesday was the second of three meetings this season with cross-town rival Okanogan.

Despite a first-half performance hampered by foul trouble and poor rebounding, the Pioneers trailed by only seven at the half. Omak turned up its defensive intensity after the break, holding the Bulldogs to just 20 points after…