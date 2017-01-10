Rail-electrification effort makes stop in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A Seattle-based group that seeks to electrify the railroad over Stevens Pass made Wenatchee the first stop Tuesday on a road trip to gather supporters, suggestions and funding.

The effort kicked off its campaign Saturday with a rally in Tacoma.

Bill Moyer, executive director of “The Backbone Campaign” for “Solutionary Rail,” told a small group citizens and officials from the city of Wenatchee, Link Transit, Plug-In North Central Washington and the Chelan County PUD, that electrified rail could…