Rose Marie (Schrag) Bauer
Rose Marie (Schrag) Bauer
December 17, 1928 - December 25, 2016
Rose Marie, 88, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2016, in her son’s home
with him by her side. She was born December 17, 1928, to the late Edward and
Helen Dyck Schrag in Odessa, WA. She spent her childhood days at the homestead
with her sisters and brother and attended schools in Schrag, Odessa and
Ritzville, graduating from Ritzville high school in 1947. She met her late
husband, Davis Bauer, in 1947, and they married on February 22, 1948, in
Ritzville at Menno Mennonite Church. They started their life together in
Ritzville, later moving to Connell. They were married over 60 years and had
five children over the course of their first 15 years together. She was a
devoted housewife and mother. Rose spent many hours involved with Menno, and
enjoyed making things for the Menno Annual Auction, spending time at Camp
Camrec in Plain. In 1972, she became a librarian for the Connell Public
Library. She retired from the library in 1990. She was recognized in 2015 as
honorary guest at their centennial celebration. Rose and Davis enjoyed their
“golden years” cruising in their motorhome across the states to spend time
with family. After the loss of her husband, Rose moved to Wenatchee and
enjoyed life at Columbia Heights and then Colonial Vista in Independent
Living. She enjoyed bowling and working in the general store (where several of
her antiques were displayed for an old “general store look”).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis; and loving daughter, Juanita;
along with her siblings: Evelyn, Leona and Percy. She is survived by her
children: Ed (Cheryl) Bauer of Tennessee, Janet (Richard) McVay of Wyoming,
Fred (Sarah) Bauer of Wenatchee and Larry (Delma) Bauer of Pasco;
grandchildren: Christine, Marie, Ann, Johann, Jennifer, Ted, Jim, Jake,
Austin, Felicia and Tanner; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way!
A service will be held on April 8, 2017, at 1378 N. Damon Rd. Menno Mennonite
Church by Ritzville, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy