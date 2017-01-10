Rose Marie (Schrag) Bauer

December 17, 1928 - December 25, 2016

Rose Marie, 88, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2016, in her son’s home

with him by her side. She was born December 17, 1928, to the late Edward and

Helen Dyck Schrag in Odessa, WA. She spent her childhood days at the homestead

with her sisters and brother and attended schools in Schrag, Odessa and

Ritzville, graduating from Ritzville high school in 1947. She met her late

husband, Davis Bauer, in 1947, and they married on February 22, 1948, in

Ritzville at Menno Mennonite Church. They started their life together in

Ritzville, later moving to Connell. They were married over 60 years and had

five children over the course of their first 15 years together. She was a

devoted housewife and mother. Rose spent many hours involved with Menno, and

enjoyed making things for the Menno Annual Auction, spending time at Camp

Camrec in Plain. In 1972, she became a librarian for the Connell Public

Library. She retired from the library in 1990. She was recognized in 2015 as

honorary guest at their centennial celebration. Rose and Davis enjoyed their

“golden years” cruising in their motorhome across the states to spend time

with family. After the loss of her husband, Rose moved to Wenatchee and

enjoyed life at Columbia Heights and then Colonial Vista in Independent

Living. She enjoyed bowling and working in the general store (where several of

her antiques were displayed for an old “general store look”).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis; and loving daughter, Juanita;

along with her siblings: Evelyn, Leona and Percy. She is survived by her

children: Ed (Cheryl) Bauer of Tennessee, Janet (Richard) McVay of Wyoming,

Fred (Sarah) Bauer of Wenatchee and Larry (Delma) Bauer of Pasco;

grandchildren: Christine, Marie, Ann, Johann, Jennifer, Ted, Jim, Jake,

Austin, Felicia and Tanner; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way!

A service will be held on April 8, 2017, at 1378 N. Damon Rd. Menno Mennonite

Church by Ritzville, WA.