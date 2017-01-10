The Wenatchee World

Roy Melvin Pedersen

by wenatchee world staff
Roy Melvin Pedersen, 94, passed away at home on December 27, 2016. Roy was born November 20, 1922. He graduated from Wenatchee High School. He served in the United States Navy and received a Presidential Accommodation for Valor. He married his high school sweetheart, Maxine Adams, on December 26, 1943. Roy was a lifelong member of the Wenatchee Eagles Arie 204.

~Roy is survived by his three sons, Doug and Lynda of Spokane, WA: Danny and Janice of Orting, WA; and Dean and Angie of East Wenatchee, WA; He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

~Memorial Services will be held in the spring. Date to be announced.

