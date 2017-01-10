The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi24° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Sollom | A time for planning

by By Dan Sollom
College Sports
This is not an easy time of year for a golfaholic. In fact, as I write this the outside temperature is 4 degrees. Good luck getting that tee in the ground.

So plenty of us hackers are resigned to simply contemplating not just that next round of golf, but where indeed that round will be played. So we spend time with our favorite weather apps checking locations like the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, the Puget Sound and other nearby regions that…

Advertisements

 