Sollom | A time for planning

This is not an easy time of year for a golfaholic. In fact, as I write this the outside temperature is 4 degrees. Good luck getting that tee in the ground.

So plenty of us hackers are resigned to simply contemplating not just that next round of golf, but where indeed that round will be played. So we spend time with our favorite weather apps checking locations like the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, the Puget Sound and other nearby regions that…