Teacher files new lawsuit over job discrimination

WATERVILLE — A former teacher who successfully sued the North Central Washington school system for discrimination has now filed suit against the Bridgeport School District, saying it passed him over for less-qualified teaching applicants on racial and retaliatory grounds.

Jin Zhu, 42, submitted his lawsuit Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying Bridgeport administrators improperly favored those applicants — including the superintendent's mother — in part because Zhu had filed a 2010 discrimination lawsuit against the Waterville School District. His…