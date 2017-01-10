Two injured in head-on crash

EAST WENATCHEE — Two Douglas County drivers were injured Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on Badger Mountain Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin McElroy, 37, of Waterville, was driving north about three miles north of Fancher Heights when his Nissan pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Ford pickup driven by Thomas Garneau, 33, of Rock Island, Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal reported.

Both drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Garneau was treated and released, and…