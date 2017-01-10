The Wenatchee World

Weather causes Grant Co. school closures Wednesday

by Kelli Scott
Three school districts in Grant County are closed and other North Central Washington schools are starting late this Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to winter weather conditions. We will update this list throughout the morning.

Closed:

Ephrata School District

Quincy School District

Soap Lake School District

2-hour delay:

Mansfield School District  (Mansfield preschool is canceled.)

Othello School District

Waterville School District

Reach Kelli Scott at 509-661-5205 or .

