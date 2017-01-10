Weather causes Grant Co. school closures Wednesday
Three school districts in Grant County are closed and other North Central Washington schools are starting late this Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to winter weather conditions. We will update this list throughout the morning.
Closed:
Ephrata School District
Quincy School District
Soap Lake School District
2-hour delay:
Mansfield School District (Mansfield preschool is canceled.)
Othello School District
Waterville School District
Reach Kelli Scott at 509-661-5205 or (javascript required to see email).