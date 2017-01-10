Why did the coyote cross the frozen river?

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee resident Katherine Marshall captured a photo Sunday that tells the story of last week’s frigid cold weather.
The lone coyote crossing the frozen Wenatchee River was shot with an iPhone and binoculars. Ice has jammed up the mouth of the Wenatchee near its confluence with the Columbia River. She lives in Chatham Hill and has a clear view of the river from her home.
She watched deer try to cross the river Monday evening, but the ice…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.