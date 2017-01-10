The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi24° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

Why did the coyote cross the frozen river?

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee resident Katherine Marshall captured a photo Sunday that tells the story of last week’s frigid cold weather.

The lone coyote crossing the frozen Wenatchee River was shot with an iPhone and binoculars. Ice has jammed up the mouth of the Wenatchee near its confluence with the Columbia River. She lives in Chatham Hill and has a clear view of the river from her home.

She watched deer try to cross the river Monday evening, but the ice…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 