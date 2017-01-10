Why did the coyote cross the frozen river?

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee resident Katherine Marshall captured a photo Sunday that tells the story of last week’s frigid cold weather.

The lone coyote crossing the frozen Wenatchee River was shot with an iPhone and binoculars. Ice has jammed up the mouth of the Wenatchee near its confluence with the Columbia River. She lives in Chatham Hill and has a clear view of the river from her home.

She watched deer try to cross the river Monday evening, but the ice…