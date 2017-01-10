The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo14° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi18° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo13° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi25° Slight Chance Snow

Wild’s Conzo commits to play at Colorado College starting Fall of 2017

by By Arch EckerWorld sports contributor
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), are proud to announce that forward Troy Conzo has committed to play Division I college for Colorado College beginning in Fall 2017.

Conzo is playing in his third season with the Wild after leaving his home of Nesconset, N.Y. to begin the pursuit of his dream. Playing his bantam and midget hockey close to home, he was spotted by Wild scouts who expressed interest in the young forward.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 