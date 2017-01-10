WSU women beat USC for third-straight victory

PULLMAN — Alexys Swedlund scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help the Washington State women’s basketball team defeat USC 74-57 in a Pac-12 game Sunday.
Chanelle Molina, who made 6 of 7 shots, and Ivana Kmetovska added 16 points each for the Cougars.
WSU (8-8 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) has won three straight after losing six in a row. USC (10-5, 1-3) has lost its last three games.
