Today

Hi24° Chance Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo12° Slight Chance Snow

WSU women beat USC for third-straight victory

by World news services
College Sports
PULLMAN — Alexys Swedlund scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help the Washington State women’s basketball team defeat USC 74-57 in a Pac-12 game Sunday.

Chanelle Molina, who made 6 of 7 shots, and Ivana Kmetovska added 16 points each for the Cougars.

WSU (8-8 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) has won three straight after losing six in a row. USC (10-5, 1-3) has lost its last three games.

