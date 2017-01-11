The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi18° Decreasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi15° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi18° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Almond-scented kringle fortifies you on cold days

by Leah EskinChicago Tribune
Send to Kindle
Print This

Kringle, the almond-scented Swedish pastry, evokes cold mornings, warm fires and special occasions. Like the SAT.

Back when college testing was a morning’s lark, not a yearlong slog, our friends crammed into one car for the outing. When we picked up Sarah, her mom offered a platter of kringle.

Crisp bottom, flaky middle, sticky top, it made excellent test preparation. Mrs. Richardson, erudite librarian, applied her icing parsimoniously — a word we would encounter later on the vocab section. Her…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 