Big Zillow gift: $5 million toward new UW computer-science building

SEATTLE — Zillow Group on Tuesday became the latest Seattle tech company to make a multimillion-dollar contribution to the construction of a new computer-science building on the University of Washington’s Seattle campus.

If the UW Regents approve the building’s budget and funding plan on Thursday, as expected, construction will begin immediately, said UW computer-science professor Ed Lazowska, one of the leaders of the fundraising campaign.

It’s the first time that Zillow Group, founded in Seattle in 2006, has made a…