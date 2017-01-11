Carol Jeanette (Dorn) Smith

November 24, 1929 to January 1, 2017

Carol Jeanette (Dorn) Smith passed away into the loving arms of the Lord on

January 1, 2017. She knew that her “mansion on the hill” was waiting to take

her away from all her pain and suffering on this earth. Even though she

suffered greatly, she never lost her sense of humor and her witty comments

kept everyone laughing. She was the last one of eight children left. Carol was

born on November 24, 1929, to Harry and Martha (Nielsen) Dorn in Valley City,

ND. She was the seventh of eight siblings. She had four older brothers and

three sisters. When she was five years old, the family moved to the Wenatchee

Valley, where they all grew up and attended school. Carol took a bus to

Cashmere every day to attend Cashmere High School so she could be involved in

school plays and musicals. She graduated from Cashmere High School in 1948.

Carol was first married to Dave Van Ommeren, and gave birth to her first son,

David Hendrik Van Ommeren, in July, 1949. Later, she married Kenneth Leroy

“Bunny” Smith on June 23, 1952. Ken adopted David and his name became David

William Smith. In August 1953, she had her second son, Ronald Lee Smith. In

April 1958, they had their one and only daughter, Christine Marie Smith. Then,

in October 1962, their family was complete, when they had their last son, Ward

Allen Smith.

Carol worked at Curtis Thriftway grocery store as a bakery clerk from 1965 to

1972. While working there, she attended evening classes at Western College of

Commerce, taking secretarial classes from 1971 to 1973. In 1973 until 1976,

she worked for Webb Tractor and Equipment as a secretary. Carol later returned

to work as a bakery clerk at Buttrey’s grocery store until an injury forced

her to retire. When her son, Dave, started his typewriter business in her

basement, and later when he moved into his office, she became his office

assistant.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, as family meant the world to her.

There wasn’t anything that she wouldn’t do for someone, even if that meant she

went without. Carol attended church regularly at the Nazarene Church for many

years and later attended the Free Methodist Church. She really enjoyed her

weekly church group called the “Squirrely Frogs”, and they became like family

to her. Carol also enjoyed singing in the choir. Many times she would sing

solo or she would sing with her sisters. In her spare time, she enjoyed

crocheting afghans and would give them away. She also enjoyed traveling.

Carol was preceded in death by her sons: David William Smith and Ronald Lee

Smith; her parents, Harry and Martha Dorn; brothers: Willard, Robert, Arnie

and Leonard “Bunny” Dorn; and sisters: Lenore (Tom) Armstrong and Rosann Wolf.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Christine Marie Smith of Malaga, WA; son,

Ward Allen (Sandy) Smith of Wenatchee, WA; daughter-in-law, Arivilla “Rebelle”

Smith of Malaga, WA; granddaughters: Tara Starr Heimbecker (Ryan Rainbolt),

East Wenatchee, WA, and Hayley Fiona Garcia (Juan) of Wenatchee, WA; grandson,

Harley David Smith of the U.S. Army; great-grandchildren: Kayden Ray Chisum,

Isaac Joe Chisum, Cody Schuyleman, Aurora Alena Garcia; many nieces and

nephews; also, dear friends, Patricia Boese, Wilma Morrell and the Squirrely

Frogs group. The family is sincerely grateful to Sandy Nicholson for all of

her tender loving care. Also, Dr. Toby Long for his special care and guidance.

Carol always looked forward to her time spent with him.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, at

Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by

Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.