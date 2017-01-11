The Wenatchee World

Carol Lenore Schwab

Carol Lenore Schwab

East Wenatchee, WA

Carol Lenore Schwab, 89, of East Wenatchee, WA, went home to be with her Lord
and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2017. She was born in Lind, WA, on January
26, 1927, to Jay B. Johnson and Violet (Pearce) Johnson. She grew up in
various places in the state of Washington. She met and married Fritz Schwab in
Wilson Creek in 1946, where they made their home on a dry land wheat farm.
Carol used her beautiful, God given voice to sing at many functions in Grant
County.

Carol is survived by her daughters: Terry (Mike) Vaughan of East Wenatchee,
WA, Mari Jayne (Bill) Dale of Quincy, WA; daughter-in-law, Vicki Schwab of
Wilson Creek, WA; sister, Katy Johnson of Wenatchee, WA; 11 grandchildren; and
17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz
Schwab; and her son, Jay Schwab.

There will be a celebration of her life at a future date. Please express your
thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.

