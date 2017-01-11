Carol Lenore Schwab

East Wenatchee, WA

Carol Lenore Schwab, 89, of East Wenatchee, WA, went home to be with her Lord

and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2017. She was born in Lind, WA, on January

26, 1927, to Jay B. Johnson and Violet (Pearce) Johnson. She grew up in

various places in the state of Washington. She met and married Fritz Schwab in

Wilson Creek in 1946, where they made their home on a dry land wheat farm.

Carol used her beautiful, God given voice to sing at many functions in Grant

County.

Carol is survived by her daughters: Terry (Mike) Vaughan of East Wenatchee,

WA, Mari Jayne (Bill) Dale of Quincy, WA; daughter-in-law, Vicki Schwab of

Wilson Creek, WA; sister, Katy Johnson of Wenatchee, WA; 11 grandchildren; and

17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz

Schwab; and her son, Jay Schwab.

There will be a celebration of her life at a future date. Please express your

thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.