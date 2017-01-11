Chelan Ice Fest starts Friday

Ice sculptors Brian Mitchell, left, and Steve Cox of Creative Ice, out of Kent, finish an ice sculpture in front of the Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan on Wednesday morning. They will make about 15 sculptures around town, including a 25 foot-long ice bar, and a 50 foot-long ice slide in preparation for the Lake Chelan Ice Fest, which starts Friday. Find more festival info at lakechelan.com/winterfest.