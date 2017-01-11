The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi15° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi26° Partly Sunny

Chelan Ice Fest starts Friday

Ice sculptors Brian Mitchell, left, and Steve Cox of Creative Ice, out of Kent, finish an ice sculpture in front of the Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan on Wednesday morning. They will make about 15 sculptures around town, including a 25 foot-long ice bar, and a 50 foot-long ice slide in preparation for the Lake Chelan Ice Fest, which starts Friday. Find more festival info at lakechelan.com/winterfest.

