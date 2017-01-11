Common Ground | This reluctant dancer prepares to take the stage
When Matt Cadman, the executive director of the Numerica Performing Arts Center, calls and asks you to do something, it's almost impossible to say no. He has contributed so much time and energy to making the PAC an outstanding community asset that people want to do whatever they can to help out, even if it means risking public embarrassment.
That's how I ended up as one of six local individuals who will be taking the stage at the PAC Friday…