Dear Abby | Girl shies away from gym

Dear Abby: My mom wants me to exercise more. Currently, I just walk a lot (in my house and around the block). I know exercise is a good idea, but I’m really self-conscious about it. I never feel like I’m doing it right (because I know you can easily pull a muscle), and I feel like everyone else in the gym is judging me.

Now that I’m 17, Mom expects me to be more mature about this. I don’t even…