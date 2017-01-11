Dennis C. Mulhall
Dennis C. Mulhall, 83, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Hi18° Mostly Cloudy
Lo4° Partly Cloudy
Hi15° Mostly Sunny
Lo3° Mostly Cloudy
Hi18° Mostly Sunny
Lo9° Mostly Cloudy
Hi22° Mostly Cloudy
Lo12° Mostly Cloudy
Hi23° Mostly Cloudy
Lo18° Mostly Cloudy
Dennis C. Mulhall, 83, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy