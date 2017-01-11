The Wenatchee World

Weather:

15°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi18° Decreasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo4° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi15° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo3° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi18° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo9° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

DL coach Salave’a leaving Cougars for the Ducks

by World news services
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

PULLMAN — Washington State defensive line coach Joe Salave’a is likely leaving to take the same position under Willie Taggart’s new staff at Oregon, the Seattle Times confirmed Monday evening through sources close to the situation.

Aaron Fentress of CSN Northwest broke the news Monday afternoon, reporting that Salave’a visited Eugene earlier this month and that the Ducks are close to hiring him away from WSU if they can successfully come to a deal.

Salave’a departure would be a big blow…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 